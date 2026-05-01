Community mourns the loss of beloved Livingston crossing guard

LIVINGSTON - A crossing guard who spent more than four decades helping students get to and from school safely was killed on duty on Thursday, April 30.

Katy Wells was managing traffic outside Gray's Creek Elementary School, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a truck hit her. She later died from her injuries.

Jacob Bihn, a Livingston Parish Public Schools graduate, said Wells was a familiar face on Highway 16 throughout his entire school career.

"After leaving, going to junior high, going to high school, and now college, seeing her always on 16," Bihn said.

Wells served as a part-time crossing guard at Seventh Ward Elementary and a volunteer crossing guard at Gray's Creek Elementary.

Seventh Ward Principal Laura Dunlap remembered Wells as someone who showed up fully every single day.

"She was a true legend who gave herself every day," Dunlap said. "She protected our students, faculty, and our community. It's unimaginable to think of the future without her."

Sheriff Jason Ard described Wells as someone who went above and beyond for the school community.

"That's just who Ms. Katy was. She did everything she could to help the school system," said Sheriff Ard.

Darren Goudeau, 64, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

Goudeau has a prior criminal history that includes a DWI charge in a neighboring parish in 2022. He also pleaded no contest to a hit-and-run in Livingston in 2023 and was fined $100.

Ard is urging drivers to pay closer attention behind the wheel.

"I know that we all can do a better job of paying attention, being more vigilant, and keeping our eyes on the road," Ard said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office set up a memorial fund for Wells' family. Click here for more details.