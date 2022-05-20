Community leaders organizing baby formula giveaway in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Councilwoman Chauna Banks announced Friday that she is spearheading a drive-thru baby formula giveaway early next month to help families affected by nationwide formula shortages.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Central Road. Those interested must register ahead of time by visiting this link.

Read the full statement below for further details.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks will distribute baby formula for free to families impacted by the recent baby formula shortage that has created issues in the region and around the country.

Councilwoman Banks plans drive through baby formula give away on Saturday, June 4th, 10am-12 noon, based on availability.

Pre-registration is required, however the formula will be “100% free”. It will be available at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road.



The announcement comes as local families, and many around the country, scramble to find adequate amounts of baby formula amid a shortage spurred by a major recall and lingering supply chain issues.