Community hospital treating eating disorders, substance abuse officially open in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE — A hospital treating addiction and eating disorders in Prairieville is officially open as of Tuesday.
Rise Community Hospital on Market Place Drive is operated by Texas-based Rise Recovery Services.
The hospital will focus on medical treatment and stabilization for individuals facing substance abuse and eating disorders.
Rise will also offer emergency room and inpatient services based on individual needs.
