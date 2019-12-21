Community gathers for slain grandmother

NEW ROADS- Family and friends of an elderly woman, beaten to death, joined each other in a somber memorial service.

Beulah Morris, 91, was found dead in her home nearly two weeks ago. Authorities said her grandson murdered her, left her in a pool of her own blood, and covered her with a quilt.

A week after her death, Brandon Battley was arrested. He faces murder charges.

Friday night, a group gathered on the street near Morris' house for a candlelight vigil.

"It's good for the family, for the community, for the morale of the neighborhood... we are down here [as a] family," neighbor Harold Terrance said.

"When one loses a family member, we all lose a family member," he added.

Morris' funeral is set for next weekend.

