Comite River Diversion project to permanently close segment of Zachary road

ZACHARY — The Comite River Diversion flood management project will permanently close a Zachary road.

The excavation of Channel Segment No. 1 requires the removal of the segment of Barnett Road between US-61 and Carney Road. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close Barnett Road on Monday, April 15, as construction on the Comite River Diversion Channel begins.

The Comite River Diversion is a flood risk management project that will connect the Comite River to the Mississippi River via a 12-mile diversion channel to reduce the risk of rain and river flooding.

Construction of the Comite River Diversion is funded by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. In addition to the 12-mile channel, the project will consist of control structures at the Comite River and Lily Bayou, five vehicular bridges, two railroad bridges and rock chutes. During peak operation, the channel will divert up to 30,000 cubic feet per second.