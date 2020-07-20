Latest Weather Blog
Comet NEOWISE Spotted in Baton Rouge
You may have heard of or even seen the Comet NEOWISE in the past several days and nights. It was named after the space telescope that was used to first discover it, NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE).
This comet was discovered just this year on March 27th and it will not return to the Earth’s skies for another 6,800 years. Scientists say this rare comet is much brighter than many others and you will be able to spot it with just your eyes through July 23rd.
If you want to see it for yourself, keep a lookout just after sunset. Look to the northwest just under the Big Dipper.
Check out some photos sent in by viewers:
Sent in by Greg Lindsly
Sent in by Judah Santiago
Sent in by Judah Santiago
If you catch a photo of Comet NEOWISE, feel free to share it with us! Send it to weather@wbrz.com
