Comedian Desi Banks show canceled at River Center; conflicting reasons given as to why

BATON ROUGE — Comedian Desi Banks was originally scheduled to perform at the Baton Rouge River Center Theater on Friday. The River Center and the comedian's team gave conflicting reports as to why the show was canceled.

According to the Raising Cane's River Center, the show was canceled because of "a scheduling conflict," and Banks' show will

be postponed until a new date is announced.

"Tickets for the postponed date may be redeemed for the new date once announced, or refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience," the River Center said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Banks' personal assistant gave more details about the cancellation, telling WBRZ that he was “informed...that they canceled the show for BR for safety reasons.”

“We were told that there were other concerts as well that were being canceled, so we didn’t want to chance it,” Banks’ team said.

The River Center said that they were not sure why Banks’ team told WBRZ there were security concerns.

“Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton will still be taking place in our Arena this evening, and I am unaware of any security concerns,” Alysia Guin, the River Center’s Director of Marketing and Partnerships, said.

Banks, an actor, stand-up comic and podcaster with millions of social media followers, was originally scheduled to appear on 2une In to promote the Baton Rouge stop of his “Elevation Tour.”