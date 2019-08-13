College-themed Bud Light containers unveiled for LSU, other schools

BATON ROUGE - Budweiser is debuting special edition cans and bottles featuring the colors of some prominent college football teams, including Louisiana State University.

On Tuesday, the company released images showing off the new packaging featuring the colors of schools like LSU, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Iowa. LSU's can is apparently the only one of the group that features the team's logo and name.

Bud Light unveils college themed cans: Alabama, Virginia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech & Iowa. LSU is only school that approved logo on can and packaging. pic.twitter.com/RF9vQfCnlV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 13, 2019

LSU announced earlier this year it plans to sell alcohol across Tiger Stadium during football games for the upcoming football season, a first for the school after the SEC lifted its ban on alcohol sales at sports venues. You can read more on that here.