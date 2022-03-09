College students: Get paid to learn and build your resume with jobs in TV news

Want to get paid to learn and make yourself more hirable? Apply for one of the lucrative part-time writing positions at WBRZ, a family-owned media company in Baton Rouge.

Students at LSU, Southern and Southeastern are encouraged to apply.

WBRZ is willing to train savvy writers, journalism school students and students studying public relations, marketing, graphic design and video/film production.

Job openings for college students at WBRZ include digital content producer; associate producer; editor/photographer and others.

Digital content producer This position manages content on WBRZ.com and station social media accounts. Create sharable content for various social media platforms, engaging videos and control the alerts that are sent to news app users. This position works early mornings Monday-Friday, before school.

Associate producer This position helps craft the news message of the day. Take control of what your friends, professors and others learn when they wake up. This part-time position works Saturday-Tuesday mornings. You'll be done with work before school and not have to work another job.

Editor/photographer This position edits video that is seen on the news and also shoots breaking news video. Be at the center of the action by managing video assets seen on TV or online.

About WBRZ

WBRZ is the only family-owned, independent television and media operation in Baton Rouge and Louisiana's coastal area. It is one of two family-owned TV stations in Louisiana and one of the last handful in the country. The Manship family have owned WBRZ since it began broadcasting in the 1950s.

Employees who work at WBRZ enjoy a family atmosphere, a strong team bond and the ability to grow locally or nationally. WBRZ journalists have left the company to work in major local media markets and network news. Our managers help build careers, encourage growth and will help you land your next big job.