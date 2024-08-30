88°
College apparel stores get ready for busy Southern University, LSU, Grambling State football seasons

Friday, August 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE — College football season officially kicks this weekend.

LSU and Southern are both opening their seasons with away games. However, the games are still having a big impact on businesses right at home. The Anthony Lawrence Collection store on Bluebonnet says football season is one of their busiest times of the year.

"Football season is our highest, we consider our peak season. We see a lot of sales with our jerseys and mostly our sweatshirts...hot selling items," store manager Shantell Ricks said.

The football game attire is such an important part for fans. 

"It's definitely two weeks thought ahead of time. I already know what I'm wearing to McNeese and already for homecoming. It's something that I feel like at HBCUs we really try to bring that school spirit out," Southern student Brianna Fields said.

