Latest Weather Blog
College apparel stores get ready for busy Southern University, LSU, Grambling State football seasons
BATON ROUGE — College football season officially kicks this weekend.
LSU and Southern are both opening their seasons with away games. However, the games are still having a big impact on businesses right at home. The Anthony Lawrence Collection store on Bluebonnet says football season is one of their busiest times of the year.
"Football season is our highest, we consider our peak season. We see a lot of sales with our jerseys and mostly our sweatshirts...hot selling items," store manager Shantell Ricks said.
The football game attire is such an important part for fans.
Trending News
"It's definitely two weeks thought ahead of time. I already know what I'm wearing to McNeese and already for homecoming. It's something that I feel like at HBCUs we really try to bring that school spirit out," Southern student Brianna Fields said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community holding balloon release for 5-year-old killed in car crash
-
LSU's new upgrades expected to bring in large crowds for 2024 season;...
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
Corps warns of saltwater intrusion again; says construction of sill necessary below...
-
One in critical condition after shooting on Glen Oaks Drive
Sports Video
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers'...
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon
-
LSU football three days away from season opener
-
Southern football preparing for week one matchup against McNeese St.