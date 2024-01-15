Cold weather prep tips from the Baton Rouge Fire Department

BATON ROUGE - It's down to the eleventh hour before an arctic blast hits southern Louisiana, and you can never be too prepared when it comes to your safety during severe weather.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department shared some safety tips ahead of the cold front.

Keep all space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can catch fire, and never leave them running unattended.

If you are using your fireplace, make sure your flue is open and you use a sturdy screen to prevent wayward sparks from catching.

Make sure your home has working carbon monoxide alarms and never use a gas oven to heat your home.

Inspect all electrical heating devices and check for frayed wires or faulty outlets.

Prepare an emergency kit with essentials like batteries, blankets, and non-perishable food in the case of a power outage.

WBRZ will have team coverage of the freeze all day Tuesday and into the week.