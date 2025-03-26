82°
Coca-Cola recalls nearly 10,000 cans over concerns of plastic contamination
WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration and Coca-Cola have issued a recall because some of the soda may have been contaminated with plastic.
About 10,000 cans—nearly 900 12-ounce packs—are being recalled. The recall was initially issued on March 6.
CNN reports that the cans were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.
According to the FDA, the recall is a Class Two, meaning there is a remote chance of getting sick. More information can be found on the FDA's website.
