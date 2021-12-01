Coast Guard searching for crewmember who fell off steamboat near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Mississippi River Wednesday for a missing crewmember who fell out of a steamboat near Baton Rouge.

Authorities say the man went overboard near mile marker 229 in the Mississippi River, which is around the bridge near downtown Baton Rouge.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans initially received a radio call regarding the incident at 2:03 a.m. when the American Queen contacted them and said a crewmember fell overboard. The crew then and launched a man-overboard rescue boatcrew.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from mile marker 230 to mile marker 224 for deep-draft commercial vessels.

