Coast Guard rescues sailor near Marsh Island

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard on Monday rescued a sailor from a vessel that was taking on water 63 miles south of Marsh Island.

Personnel with the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via a cellphone from the owner of the sailing vessel called, 'Bad Influence.'

The owner said the vessel lost power and was taking on water.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast, directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and diverted a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the mariner with a reportedly minor knee injury, and took him to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana in good condition.