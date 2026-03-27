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Coalition holds town hall on St. George school system amendment
BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge is set a vote on an amendment that would allow St. George to create its own school system.
The Fight for Fair Schools Coalition made sure people knew what could happen if the measure is approved.
Organizers explained how the district, students and teachers would be impacted.
"EBR has already had to shut down schools, so if you lose that revenue, what's going to happen to these stellar magnet programs?", Malika Wyche with PULSE PAC said. "Are they going to have the funding to keep them up?"
If passed, the city would lose about $60 million in funds.
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