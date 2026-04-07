Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas

BATON ROUGE - Entering the top of the fourth inning, LSU softball led Central Arkansas 3-1. Starting pitcher Tatum Clopton got into a jam as the Bears loaded the bases with nobody out. Clopton bounced back and ended the inning with a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning. Central Arkansas didn't threaten again and the Tigers won 9-1.

The Tiger bats woke up from their previous slumber on Sunday at Missouri and pounded Central Arkansas with 11 hits, two of them being home runs. With the mid-week game over in run-rule fashion, the Tigers will face No. 12 Arizona this weekend for a three-game series at Tiger Park.