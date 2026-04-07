58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas

2 hours 5 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 8:32 PM April 07, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Entering the top of the fourth inning, LSU softball led Central Arkansas 3-1. Starting pitcher Tatum Clopton got into a jam as the Bears loaded the bases with nobody out. Clopton bounced back and ended the inning with a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning. Central Arkansas didn't threaten again and the Tigers won 9-1.

Trending News

The Tiger bats woke up from their previous slumber on Sunday at Missouri and pounded Central Arkansas with 11 hits, two of them being home runs. With the mid-week game over in run-rule fashion, the Tigers will face No. 12 Arizona this weekend for a three-game series at Tiger Park.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days