40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cleo Fields holds town hall meeting at McKinley Alumni Center

3 hours 58 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, February 17 2025 Feb 17, 2025 February 17, 2025 10:19 PM February 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Cleo Fields hosted a town hall meeting Monday night after he did a ceremonial swearing-in earlier in the day.

Fields outlined a handful of items he is currently tackling in Congress. He co-sponsored a bill to prevent Elon Musk and DOGE from accessing confidential information in the Treasury Department's records. He started the Congressional Education Caucus to push back against efforts to close the Department of Education. Lastly, he is working to bring costs down on everyday goods as part of the Financial Services Committee.

Trending News

This is the first of four town halls Fields will hold across his district, which stretches from Shreveport to Baton Rouge, this week. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days