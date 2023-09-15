90°
Clay Young sits down with EBR superintendent to talk bus troubles and more - See the show here Saturday

Friday, September 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The Clay Young Show will not air at its usual time slot on Friday.

The latest episode will debut Saturday at 2 p.m. on WBRZ Plus. Tune in then to see interviews with East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse, EBR Councilman Cleve Dunn and ESPN Radio's Matt Moscona.

Stream the show and live news coverage in the WBRZ app and via WBRZ Plus. Watch it here.

The Clay Young Show airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on WBRZ Plus.

