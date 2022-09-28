66°
Classic car falls from truck, blocks part of I-10 Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE – What appears to have been a classic car dating to the 40s or earlier fell off the truck hauling it and blocked part of I-10 Thursday evening.
The car slid into traffic just before 5 o'clock in the middle, westbound lane of the interstate over the lakes. Cars behind it quickly avoided a collision and eventually stopped as a Baton Rouge Police officer pushed the car to the shoulder.
As the officer pushed the car, the truck hauling the classic car and others waited in the middle lane where it appears to have stopped after the driver realized they lost part of their load.
Baton Rouge Police did not release details about if the hauling company was issued a ticket.
