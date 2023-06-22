City says it's addressing frequent traffic light malfunctions along Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - For the past few months, the morning commutes for hundreds of drivers have been commonly disrupted by traffic signal malfunctions along Perkins Road.

The most recent malfunction happened Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Perkins and College Drive. Frequent issues have also been reported at Perkins and Quail and at Perkins and Kenilworth.

Mark Armstrong, a spokesperson for the city-parish, says DOTD is upgrading the traffic lights at those intersections. He says the malfunction could be caused by an issue with the power supply.

"It sounds like we believe we're getting close to resolving the issue at this particular one," Armstrong said. "Probably something to do with the connection to power, or something of that nature that's causing it to flash red."

If drivers encounter an issue at a traffic light, Armstrong urges them to report the issue to 311.