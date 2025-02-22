52°
Latest Weather Blog
City-parish officials postpone black history month event due to weather
BATON ROUGE — The office of Mayor-President Sid Edwards has postponed the Black History Music Celebration out of precaution for the weather.
The festival was one of two scheduled events this weekend to honor and celebrate African American culture.
Officials said they will reveal the new date in the next few days.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2025 Mardi Gras Parade Schedules
-
Federal judge orders additional psychiatric evaluation of Loranger murder, kidnapping suspect
-
Federal judge lets inmates jump-start challenge to Louisiana's execution procedures
-
High water demand, freezing temperatures cause well problem in Albany; boil order...
-
DOTD announces major shifts to I-12 westbound near split as College Drive...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...