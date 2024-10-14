89°
City of St. George announces start date for certain municipal services
ST. GEORGE - Residents of the new city of St. George can expect certain municipal services to take effect this week.
Starting Wednesday, city residents can apply for building permits and inspections, elevation certificates, administrative services, and financial services, just to name a few.
These services are being provided through the Institute of Building and Technology Services, a data management company in Central.
