City of Gonzales celebrates woman's 100th birthday

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The city of Gonzales celebrated a woman who accomplished the achievement of a lifetime on Friday as Helen Grey Bringier celebrated her 100th birthday. 

Bringier was born on Feb. 27, 1926, in Gonzales and became known as a dedicated domestic worker, managing homes and caring for children, often being adopted into the families she cared for.

Bringier has several passions, including cooking, dancing, quilting and hand embroidery. 

The Gonzales Police Department, alongside Gonzales Mayor Timothy Riley, joined Bringier in celebrating her life on Friday. 

