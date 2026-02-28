68°
Latest Weather Blog
City of Gonzales celebrates woman's 100th birthday
GONZALES — The city of Gonzales celebrated a woman who accomplished the achievement of a lifetime on Friday as Helen Grey Bringier celebrated her 100th birthday.
Bringier was born on Feb. 27, 1926, in Gonzales and became known as a dedicated domestic worker, managing homes and caring for children, often being adopted into the families she cared for.
Bringier has several passions, including cooking, dancing, quilting and hand embroidery.
Trending News
The Gonzales Police Department, alongside Gonzales Mayor Timothy Riley, joined Bringier in celebrating her life on Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voting to fill State House District 69 seat starts Saturday
-
US and Israel launch a major attack on Iran and Trump urges...
-
Bill Clinton says he 'did nothing wrong' with Epstein as he faced...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Black History Month on Friday with...
-
Prosecutors seek to keep repeat offender behind bars after fire left man...