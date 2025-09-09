81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City leaders celebrate new St. George Academy

18 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 5:43 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - Students have been in class at the St. George Academy for more than a month now, but city officials took the time to celebrate the new school Tuesday morning. 

It's one of the first schools to be opened since the recent incorporation of the City of St. George. 

The Pre-K through 12th grade academy is tuition-free and offers in-person and digital learning for middle and high schoolers. 

Trending News

"It's always, you know, motivating and inspiring to see our kids, and in the educational opportunities that are available to them," Mayor Dustin Yates said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days