City leaders celebrate new St. George Academy
ST. GEORGE - Students have been in class at the St. George Academy for more than a month now, but city officials took the time to celebrate the new school Tuesday morning.
It's one of the first schools to be opened since the recent incorporation of the City of St. George.
The Pre-K through 12th grade academy is tuition-free and offers in-person and digital learning for middle and high schoolers.
"It's always, you know, motivating and inspiring to see our kids, and in the educational opportunities that are available to them," Mayor Dustin Yates said.
