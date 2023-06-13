City administrator and retired La. National Guard General headed to Ukraine, expected to return in 2024

Photo: Glenn Curtis (left), taken in 2022

BATON ROUGE - A City-Parish administrator and retired National Guard leader who served under two governors is leaving his office at City Hall to help Ukrainians during the war.

According to the Mayor's Office, Chief Administrative Officer Glenn Curtis is taking a leave of absence from his position and is going to work with a non-profit in Ukraine to aide in humanitarian efforts.

“My decision to leave the Mayor and my service in her administration was not an easy choice. We are making great progress together in our mission to make government more efficient for our citizens. However, the needs of the Ukrainian people have compelled me to use my military experience to do what I can for the humanitarian relief effort. I look forward to coming back to Baton Rouge and serving with the Mayor to finish the job we have started,” CAO Curtis said.

Curtis, who started in November, is expected to be back in early 2024. In the meantime, former CAO Dr. James Llorens will be resuming his duties in July.

