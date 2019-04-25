Latest Weather Blog
City abruptly closes skate park that teens helped create
GONZALES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana city has abruptly closed a skate park pushed for by local teens, and it may open a senior center in its place.
The Advocate reports the 4,800-square-foot Gonzales park opened in 2012 with some fanfare, as the teens fought for it for years. But one of those teens, now an adult, recently found the park padlocked.
A nearby sign warned of demolition.
Branden Bennett says the park is personal, as he and several friends created it. Parish administration says it was built on land designated for Ascension Council on Aging expansions, and some have complained of vandalism.
The change was mentioned in a public meeting last month, though some council members say the decision was already made by then. Officials say another park may be built elsewhere.
