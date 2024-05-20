90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cigarette reportedly caused early-morning fire that left home total loss

8 hours 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 6:24 AM May 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators said a cigarette started a fire that left a home a total loss. 

The fire started at a home on Louise at McCalop Street near I-10 shortly before 6 a.m.. A firefighter on his way to work reportedly saw smoke coming from the home and contacted 911 before helping the resident out. 

One person was displaced and there were no injuries. 

Trending News

The Red Cross was called to assist the resident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days