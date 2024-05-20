Cigarette reportedly caused early-morning fire that left home total loss

BATON ROUGE - Investigators said a cigarette started a fire that left a home a total loss.

The fire started at a home on Louise at McCalop Street near I-10 shortly before 6 a.m.. A firefighter on his way to work reportedly saw smoke coming from the home and contacted 911 before helping the resident out.

One person was displaced and there were no injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist the resident.