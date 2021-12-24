Christmas Eve AM Forecast: Santa is packing shorts for his visit this year

Santa is packing shorts for his visit to south Louisiana.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday and it is just going to keep getting warmer. This afternoon will be totally clear. Conditions will be easy going for any last-minute shopping or traveling today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s. Tonight, temperatures will be in the 60s with comfortable levels of humidity.

The WBRZ Weather Team is tracking Santa tonight! Stay tuned for updates!

Up Next: Christmas Day, will be warm and sunny with temperatures near 80 degrees. The record high for Christmas Day is 83 degrees, although we will be close, the team is not forecasting a broken record this year. Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday. The warm conditions will last through next week. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s and 80 through the new year. Eventually all this warm weather will lead to isolated shower activity. A few showers will be back in the forecast by mid next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

