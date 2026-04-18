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Chio scores a perfect 10 as LSU gymnastics sits in second place halfway through the National Championship meet
FORT WORTH, Tx. - No. 2 LSU gymnastics is in second place at the halfway point in their 11th National Championship appearance Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers started the meet on floor exercise, an event they rank No. 1 in the country on. The Tigers were led in the rotation by Amari Drayton and Kaliya Lincoln who each put up a 9.9375. LSU found themselves in second place with a 49.5125 team score. They trailed No. 1 Oklahoma who put up a 49.6000 on vault.
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The Tigers moved to vault for the second rotation. They were led in the rotation by Kailin Chio who anchored the vault squad. The sophomore scores a perfect 10.0, the first perfect score at nationals since 2023. LSU still trailed the Sooners with a 98.975 heading into uneven bars. Oklahoma led with a 99.0875, only one-tenth ahead of the Tigers.
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