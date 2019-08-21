83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
China appeals to Washington: 'Get along with us'

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - China is appealing to Washington to "get along with us" after President Donald Trump said "somebody had to take China on" over trade complaints.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Wednesday that trade has been "mutually beneficial" and expressed hope Washington can "meet China halfway" in settling disagreements. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology but neither has indicated willingness to compromise.

Trump responded to complaints about the economic impact on the United States by telling reporters "somebody had to take China on."  Shuang said, "We hope the United States can get along with us to expand cooperation and promote Chinese-U.S. relations."

