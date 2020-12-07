Latest Weather Blog
Chilly start to the week, Temperatures set to climb
Monday will be chilly, but temperatures will start to climb tomorrow.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: Any cloud cover lingering from yesterday’s rain will clear up by the afternoon hours today. Temperatures will stay a little cooler today only warming into the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with clear skies.
Up Next: A warmup is on the way. Dry skies will stick around through most of the week. Temperatures in the afternoon will warm up little by little every day until we hit the low 70s on Thursday afternoon. Friday is looking mostly dry until a front starts to spark up rain in the late evening hours. That rain will linger overnight into the morning hours of Saturday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as well with temperatures in the low 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
