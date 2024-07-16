Chilly and sunny with increasing clouds

Grab the jacket! Yes, I'm completely serious. Grab the jacket, at least for the morning. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday, but normal all around for this time of year. This afternoon presents an increase in clouds as we see an increase of moisture. The humidity will rise a bit, but considering where we were a few days ago, it's unlikely that you'll feel a huge change.

This moisture will help fuel some showers expected tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary will pass our area, reinforcing our cold air and keeping our temperatures at least normal for the next week.

It looks like we could see some showers New Year's Day. No so much the night before, but some showers could move through to start off the year. By the weekend, we're expecting cool and mostly sunny conditions.

If you're heading to Houston at the last minute, or are already there, expect the chance of a shower tonight around kickoff. They'll see showers before we do here in Baton Rouge.

