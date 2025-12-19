48°
Latest Weather Blog
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team spent Friday afternoon at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital getting customized sneakers for the Tigers' game on Sunday.
Patients at the hospital customized shoes on Friday with LSU players, and the Tiger athletes and coaches will wear those shoes during Sunday's game against UT-Arlington.
"It touches your heart when you see people who have to deal with sickness during the holiday or any time of the year," Coach Kim Mulkey said. "If you can just bring a smile to a kid's face, take a picture with them, or give them a gift, it's an opportunity to bring some joy into their lives during a difficult time."
Sunday's game will start at 1 p.m. and is on the SEC Network
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Pointe Coupee 5th grader gifts hundreds of Christmas presents to children in...
-
After dream project foiled by contractor, volunteers step in to complete work
-
Former St. Gabriel police officer pleads guilty to malfeasance
-
Oil glut brings relief at the pump, raises questions about Louisiana jobs
Sports Video
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Seven Zachary athletes sign to play college sports
-
Delane is a unanimous All-American
-
Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to approve new football staff, administrators
-
Curne set to enter portal