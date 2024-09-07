75°
Child hurt in shooting on Barber Street
BATON ROUGE - A child was hurt in a shooting along Barber Street on Saturday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the circumstances around the shooting are unclear, but a juvenile female was shot around 9 p.m. along Barber Street, which is in a neighborhood near I-10 and College Drive.
Officers said the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
