100°
Latest Weather Blog
Child hit by truck while walking across Lovett Road in Central
CENTRAL - A child was taken to a hospital Monday after being hit by a truck.
According to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran, the child was walking across Lovett Road around 3:25 p.m. when they were hit by a truck. An ambulance took the child to a hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
The driver of the truck was not arrested or ticketed. The crash is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver crashed stolen car at L'Auberge Casino after lengthy, high-speed chase
-
BRPD chase of stolen car ends at L'Auberge Casino; one person in...
-
Family searching for Lafayette man who went missing after concert in downtown...
-
Sunday Journal: Back to School on Angel's Wings
-
Tree branch from BREC park fell on car; driver says City-Parish should...