Child died after being thrown from car during crash, was not wearing seatbelt

FRANKLINTON - A one-year-old child was killed after being thrown from a car that veered off the right shoulder of a highway, flew in the air and flipped upside down.

According to State Police, Caitlin Williams was driving along LA-450 when his car crashed and one-year-old, Caisen Williams, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers said Caisen was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. Caitlin Williams was also not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The report said Williams was taken to the hospital. Impairment was not suspected but troopers said toxicology samples were taken for analysis.