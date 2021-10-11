Child dead after flat-bed trailer caught fire in Geismar

GEISMAR - A 6-year-old died in a fire Sunday afternoon while playing outside their home.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall said they responded to a fire behind a home on Cornerview Road around 2:30 p.m. Fire officials said the child was "playing fort" on a flat-bed trailer behind their home with a friend.

Geismar Volunteer Fire Department said the children were playing with a lighter, which is how the fire started.

Fire officials said the parents were home at the time of the fire. The other child was not injured.

No other details were immediately available.