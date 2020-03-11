78°
Latest Weather Blog
Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce
Chick-fil-A is testing the waters of selling its signature sauce at major grocery stores.
According to CNN, the fast-food chain plans to start selling 16-ounce bottles of its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces at some stores in Florida.
The products are expected to hit shelves at select Publix, Target and Winn-Dixie stores starting in April.
The move is said to be part of Chick-fil-A's strategy to reach people outside of the restaurant.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win