Cheniere delays first LNG export from Cameron Parish plant
CAMERON - Cheniere Energy says its first export of liquefied natural gas will be delayed about a month.
Officials say in a news release that recently discovered instrumentation problems need more work over coming weeks.
The American Press reports that this means the first cargo will leave in late February or early March, rather than late January.
Officials also say that the first "train" that cools natural gas into a liquid for transport was completed within budget and ahead of schedule. It says construction of four more trains remains on an accelerated schedule.
The $18 billion project includes six liquefaction trains able to liquefy 4 billion cubic feet of LNG per day. Company officials say Louisiana uses just over 3 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily.
