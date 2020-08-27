Chemical fire in Lake Charles area prompts shelter-in-place advisory from state

LAKE CHARLES - A chemical leak has apparently been reported in Lake Charles, according to reporters in the city covering the aftermath of Laura.

The state sent an alert to residents in the area around 10:30 a.m. advising them to shelter in place.

??There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows. Follow the directions of local officials.?? — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020

Video and pictures posted on social media show a cloud over a plant and floating over I-10 on the western side of Lake Charles.

BREAKING: Large Chemical leak from a plant in Lake Charles flowing over I-10, extremely dangerous situation. #hurricanelaura pic.twitter.com/61GA37NR1v — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) August 27, 2020

Large fire near oil refineries - Lake Charles @hurricanetrack pic.twitter.com/yk6QkpUjqf — GregNordstrom (@GregNordstrom) August 27, 2020

Big fire on the west end of #LakeCharles after #laura’s arrival. Also — Look at the damage at the bottom of the photo pic.twitter.com/O39fxItT3E — Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) August 27, 2020