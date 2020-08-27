80°
Chemical fire in Lake Charles area prompts shelter-in-place advisory from state

Thursday, August 27 2020 9:51 AM
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - A chemical leak has apparently been reported in Lake Charles, according to reporters in the city covering the aftermath of Laura.

The state sent an alert to residents in the area around 10:30 a.m. advising them to shelter in place. 

Video and pictures posted on social media show a cloud over a plant and floating over I-10 on the western side of Lake Charles.

