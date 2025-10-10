84°
Latest Weather Blog
Chef of the Month: Newk's Eatery BBQ Chicken Pizza
BATON ROUGE- Our chef of the month from Newk's Eatery was back in the 2une In kitchen on Wednesday whipping up an italian classic. The BBQ chicken pizza is a versatile meal that can be made for a fancy date night or just because you're tired of eating frozen TV dinners.
Check out the recipe below and make sure to check out 2une In every Wednesday this month to see what Newk's is cooking!
Ingredients:
10-inch dough
¼ cup BBQ sauce
½-1 cup Mozzarella cheese
Shredded 1 Roma tomato
Sliced 4 oz. chicken
Sliced 1/8 cup red onion, diced
Cilantro, chopped
Trending News
Directions:
Cook the pizza at 450° for about 8-11 minutes until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announces blood drive for deputy injured in Monday...
-
Water shut off in areas of Baker for emergency water line repair
-
Two Louisiana residents report severe illness following counterfeit Botox injection, LDH says
-
Judge tosses out Drake's defamation lawsuit against label over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not...
-
Two Baton Rouge men among three cited by LDWF for having 163...
Sports Video
-
High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison