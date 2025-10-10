Chef of the Month: Newk's Eatery BBQ Chicken Pizza

BATON ROUGE- Our chef of the month from Newk's Eatery was back in the 2une In kitchen on Wednesday whipping up an italian classic. The BBQ chicken pizza is a versatile meal that can be made for a fancy date night or just because you're tired of eating frozen TV dinners.



Check out the recipe below and make sure to check out 2une In every Wednesday this month to see what Newk's is cooking!



Ingredients:



10-inch dough

¼ cup BBQ sauce

½-1 cup Mozzarella cheese

Shredded 1 Roma tomato

Sliced 4 oz. chicken

Sliced 1/8 cup red onion, diced

Cilantro, chopped

Directions:



Cook the pizza at 450° for about 8-11 minutes until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.