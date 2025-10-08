Chef of the Month: Bayou Bistro's Grand Isle Seafood Cakes

BATON ROUGE- Bayou Bistro's Chef Chucky Lejeune was back in the 2une In kitchen on Wednesday for his last segment as our December chef of the month. Chef Chucky brought along Bayou Bistro's catering manager Judy Wallis to talk about some of the different options the restaurant offers.

For his final dish, Chef Chucky decided to fry up a Louisiana favorite: Grand Isle Seafood Cakes. Check out the recipe below and be sure to watch 2une In next week to find out who our January chef of the month will be.

Grand Isle Seafood Cakes

Ingredients:

3 pounds of Blackfin crabmeat

1 pound steamed diced shrimp

1 pound Crawfish Tales

1 cup of diced Red Bell Pepper

1 cup of diced Green Onions

1/2 cup of fresh chopped Parsley

2 tbsp. Creole Seasoning

1 tbsp. Black Pepper

1/2 tbsp. Cayenne Pepper

1 tbsp. Italian Seasoning

2 oz. Lemon Juice

1/4 cup Mustard

2 cups Mayo

5 Eggs

4 cups Japanese Bread Crumbs

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients except bread crumbs. Mix well using your hands.

2. Add 3 cups of bread crumbs and mix well.

3. Using a small scoop make a ball of mixture then form into a patty.

4. Bread the patties with 1 cup of bread crumbs

5. Pan fry for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown or bake in the oven for 35 minutes at 350 degrees.