Check sent as 'certified mail' deposited, intended recipient questions delivery protocol

BATON ROUGE - It's a piece of mail that didn't reach the intended person. The cashier's check was deposited into an unknown account by mobile deposit last month. The intended recipient contacted 2 On Your Side looking for answers from the United States Postal Service.

Shealynn August would like to know where her inheritance money has gone.

"I'm more hurt than anything; I feel violated," said August.

Earlier this week, the bank in Wyoming that issued the cashier's check confirmed that August's inheritance money from her late parents was mobile deposited into a Capital One Bank account. It was sent in late June by her aunt, and it had August's name on it.

The check for nearly $2,000 was mailed to August's old address on Stillwater Avenue in Baton Rouge and was marked as delivered on July 1 at 11 a.m. August went to the house to inquire about the delivery.

"I did, I asked them, 'Hey, did you receive this,' and they told me, 'We didn't have anybody knock, we didn't sign for anything,'" she said.

August says she believes them. During her investigation, August was provided a copy of the signature for the certified mail from the Millwood Drive post office. It shows two horizontal lines.

"The second supervisor that I spoke to, she looked at it and she goes, "That was a mail carrier that did that,' she said that's what they do when they don't have a signer for the certified mail; they put two lines in it," said August.

According to USPS.gov, the purpose of certified mail is to provide the sender with proof of mailing and delivery. Once an item is delivered, the sender should receive confirmation that the item was received. August says the return receipt was never entered into the system, and her aunt did not receive confirmation of delivery.

"Certified mail is for a reason to keep situations like this from happening," she said.

The check was the last of her parents' legacy, and August is upset someone stole it from her.

"I may never see my parents' inheritance," said August.

She has filed a complaint through the USPS and a report with BRPD. The USPS would not elaborate on August's complaint but did advise citizens who suspect wrongdoing by a USPS employee to report it to their office. More information about the USPS Office of Inspector General can be found here.