Chase ends with stolen truck smashing through home in Livingston Parish; 3 in custody, another on the run

ALBANY - A pursuit involving a stolen truck ended with the vehicle crashing through the wall of someone's home early Wednesday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office first reported the wreck shortly before 2 p.m. in Albany.

The department said deputies tried to pull over the truck along I-12, but the driver refused to stop. The vehicle then struck a home shortly after getting off at the Pumpkin Center exit.

After the crash, four people jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. Three people were taken into custody, and deputies are still searching for the fourth occupant.

None of the suspects have been identified at this time.

Officials said the truck was reported stolen out of Tangipahoa Parish, and law enforcement from that area are assisting in the investigation.