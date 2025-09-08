83°
Charlie Davis named 'Chief Efficiency Officer' for City-Parish

1 hour 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, September 08 2025 Sep 8, 2025 September 08, 2025 4:44 PM September 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The current City-Parish Chief Administrative Officer, Charlie Davis, has been moved to the new role of Chief Efficiency Officer. 
 
Mayor-President Sid Edwards said Davis will "focus on restructuring and right-sizing parish government, eliminating unnecessary costs, streamlining processes, and positioning East Baton Rouge Parish to become the most efficient parish in the state" in his new role. 
 
The mayor's office says that Davis is handling the search for a new city-parish CAO to handle the daily operations of parish government. 

