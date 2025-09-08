Charlie Davis named 'Chief Efficiency Officer' for City-Parish

BATON ROUGE - The current City-Parish Chief Administrative Officer, Charlie Davis, has been moved to the new role of Chief Efficiency Officer.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards said Davis will "focus on restructuring and right-sizing parish government, eliminating unnecessary costs, streamlining processes, and positioning East Baton Rouge Parish to become the most efficient parish in the state" in his new role.