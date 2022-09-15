Channel 2's Best Bet$: Week 3 CFB; Week 2 NFL

BATON ROUGE - It's week 3 of the college football season and week 2 in the NFL, and so far our Best Bet$ have been looking good this season with a total record of 9-4 and going 3-2 last week. This week, we really like our chances of hitting on all 5 picks.

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Over 54

The first game I am betting is the Chargers and the Chiefs, two contenders in the AFC and two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Whenever you get Pat Mahomes and Justin Herbert on the field, you can expect to see points. The total right now is at 54, and it's the highest points total of the weekend. I am not scared of that—these two teams have hit 54 or over in their last 3 meetings, and I expect the same to happen tonight.

2. USC: -12.5

The next game I have is over in CFB where USC is looking like they can win the PAC-12 under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. With Lincoln, they are going to be able to put up points, and I just don't think Fresno State is going to be able to compete with them. The Bulldogs already lost to an average Oregon State team this year, and I expect USC QB Caleb Williams to get the Trojans ahead early. So far this year he is completing almost 80 percent of his passes with 6 TD tosses and no picks. The Trojans will win by 4 or more scores.

3. Kansas +9

I know this isn't basketball, but the Jayhawks are putting up some points, averaging 55.5 points in their first two games and beating West Virginia. While Houston was predicted to be able to compete in AAC this year, they have struggled early, losing to Texas Tech and going to 3 OTs against UTSA. I think Kansas covers in this one.

4. Saints Moneyline

The New Orleans Saints have owned Tom Brady and the Bucs since he arrived in 2020 going 4-1 against them. Right now Tampa is favored by 3, but the Saints seem to be a matchup nightmare for them. New Orleans has the defensive backs to be able to guard the Bucs' weapons, and they can pressure Brady on rushing 4. Offensively the Saints added a lot of talent in the offseason, and this game is in the Superdome. I like the Saints Moneyline.

5. Vikings Moneyline

I am on the Vikings Moneyline again, this time against Philly on the road on Monday Night Football. Last week I had Minnesota over the Packers, and I just think they are going to be the surprise team in the NFC. The Vikings have a ton of weapons, and Justin Jefferson will be the best receiver in football this year. I am taking the Vikings in an upset.