74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Super Regionals

2 hours 58 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, June 08 2023 Jun 8, 2023 June 08, 2023 8:07 PM June 08, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - They're a lot of championships going on in the world of sports with the NBA, and the NHL. But the sport I am betting on this week is College baseball's Super Regionals:

1: LSU over Kentucky -216

2: TCU over Indiana State -164

3: Southern Miss over Tennessee +116

Trending News

PS, the Denver Nuggets will win the NBA Championship, and the Las Vegas Golden Knights will win the Stanley Cup. Make the smart bet$.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days