Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters
One of the best traditional in all of sports started on Thursday in the 87th Masters at Augusta National, and here are your Best Bet$ heading into round 2:
Top Ten Locks:
Scottie Scheffler: -345
Sam Burns: +150
Top Five Locks:
Brooks Koepka: +122
Jon Rahm: -190
Champion:
Jason Day: +1400
Watch above to see why these are the this weekends best bet$.
