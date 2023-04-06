71°
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters

Thursday, April 06 2023 8:45 PM in Sports
By: Corey Rholdon

One of the best traditional in all of sports started on Thursday in the 87th Masters at Augusta National, and here are your Best Bet$ heading into round 2:

Top Ten Locks:

Scottie Scheffler: -345

Sam Burns: +150

Top Five Locks:

Brooks Koepka: +122

Jon Rahm: -190

Champion:

Jason Day: +1400

Watch above to see why these are the this weekends best bet$. 

