Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.

Security officers had to break up each of the fights. Officials said they believe 10-12 students were involved in the brawl and are facing suspension from the school.

A notice sent out by the Scotlandville principal dispelled rumors that a gun was fired on campus but acknowledged that a sheriff's deputy discharged a taser at some point. It's unclear whether the taser actually hit anyone.

Thursday afternoon, other students had to remain inside their classrooms until dismissal, when they were allowed to leave one building at a time, according to the school system.